Texas ‘Most Wanted Sex Offender’ could be in Chicago area, officials say

A convicted child molester from Texas, who is on the state’s “10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders” list could be in the Chicago area.

Authorities are searching for 62-year-old David Sauceda Medina, a convicted sex offender who has ties to Austin and Bell counties in Texas as well as the Chicago area.

In August 2008, Medina was convicted in Florida of attempt to commit sexual battery after an incident involving a 12-year-old girl, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. In October 2010, Medina was convicted of indecency with a child and sexual contact after an incident involving a 7-year-old girl. He was sentenced to six years in prison. He was discharged in 2016 and was required to register as a sex offender for life. Officials said he has resided in Austin and Bell counties since then.

In January 11, the Bell County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Medina’s arrest for indecency with a child and sexual contact. In March, the Austin Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Medina is a white Hispanic man about 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds and has tattoos on his back, both arms and has scars on his back and right hand, according to officials. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Medina has been known to frequent homeless shelters.

Texas officials are offering an $8,000 reward in the month of August for information leading to Medina’s arrest.

Medina should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.