Tribune Media terminates $3.9B Sinclair deal, files lawsuit

Tribune Media has terminated its $3.9 billion buyout by Sinclair and it’s filing a lawsuit against it, citing breach of contract.

The FCC recently sent the deal to an administrative law judge for a closer look because of concerns that Sinclair misrepresented facts in its application in order to circumvent the FCC’s ownership rules.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for all losses Tribune Media incurred during the attempted transaction.

No comment from Sinclair yet.

The two companies had until midnight Wednesday to call off their deal.

Tribune Media is a parent company of WGN-TV.