With a few starters in the lineup, Bears keep goals simple for their second preseason game

CINCINNATI – Don’t get too excited. They won’t be out there for very long.

But the fact that a good amount of the Bears’ starters will take the field for the first time in the 2018 preseason is a reason to have some minor anticipation for Thursday’s second preseason game against the Bengals.

Unlike their first preseason game in Ohio, the Bears will enter Paul Brown Stadium with part of their first team for the first quarter, with their amount of play being kept under wraps. After that, the game will be another chance for the backups to make their case for a roster spot in September.

Yet for a moment, you’ll get a glimpse of Mitchell Trubisky running Matt Nagy’s new higher-powered offense. The defense, minus Roquan Smith and a few others, will get to give a peek as to how they might continue their steady improvement in 2018.

Nagy will certainly have a keen eye on what his starters will do in their limited time on the field, but in the spirit of the preseason, he’s not getting carried away with expectations.

“Offense, you want to see growth in some of the concepts that we run,” said Nagy. “It all goes back to not making the same mistake twice. Are they correcting some things that we teach them throughout the weekend. That will be the biggest thing.

“And then bringing that toughness to the game. I thought we handled it the first game, we were physical, made some good hits on defense, got after the quarterback.”

Most Bears fans will have their eyes trained on their signal caller during his brief stint on Thursday evening. The idea of Mitchell Trubisky running Nagy’s offense has provided a healthy amount of optimism around the team since the start of offseason workouts, so tonight is another chance to generate more goodwill.

How much he’ll be able to show off is still to be determined, but Trubisky talks like he’s just about there with the nuances of the scheme.

“I would just say it’s clicking and I am feeling that anticipation, and the offense is starting to slow down. The installs have become smaller and smaller,” said Trubisky. “We’ve become more specific with what we’re running day-to-day, week-to-week, and I’m able to process faster.”

Tonight Bears’ fans will get a little bit to process what the first year under Matt Nagy might look like.

Again, just a little.