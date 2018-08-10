2 teens shot while standing in kitchen of home on South Side

CHICAGO — Two teenagers are critically injured after they were shot while standing in the kitchen of a South Side home.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Friday on the 8700 block of South Princeton Avenue in the West Chatham neighborhood.

Shots fired from outside came through a window while the teens were in the kitchen.

The teens, a girl and boy, both 17, were hit in the chest. Both were transported in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

It is unclear if they were targeted.

No one is in custody.