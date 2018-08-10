At least 12 displaced after extra-alarm fire on Far South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Firefighters are on the scene of an extra-alarm fire on the city's Far South Side.

The fire started around 5 a.m. Friday at 6625 South Drexel, a vacant house in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood.

The vacant house went up in flames and spread to two neighboring houses that were occupied at the time of the fire.

There are no injuries reported so far.

At least 12 people have been displaced due to the fire, according to the fire chief.

Firefighters are rotating out every 30 minutes because of the hot and humid conditions Friday morning.

A neighbor dropped off chairs so the firefighters are able to rest between rotations.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.