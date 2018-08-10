At least 7 people robbed at gunpoint in Lakeview, Lincoln Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — At least seven people were robbed at gunpoint early Friday in Lakeview and Lincoln Park, police said.

In each incident, two men with a gun approached victims and stole items before running away.

The first attack happened about 2 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Arlington Place, according to the Chicago Police Department. Two men, ages 28 and 32, were walking in an alley when two armed robbers displayed a gun and stole the victims' wallets and phones. No injuries were reported.

Five minutes later, three people were robbed at gunpoint while walking in the 900 block of West School Street about 2:05 a.m. Friday, according to police. The victims — a 22-year-old woman and two men, ages 25 and 33 — were walking on the sidewalk when the attackers stole their cellphones. No injuries were reported.

Later that hour, a 34-year-old man was walking in the 3800 block of North Pine Grove Avenue about 2:50 a.m. when two men stole his wallet and phone at gunpoint. One of the attackers hit the victim on his head with a gun, police said, but the man refused medical attention.

Roughly 15 minutes later, at 3:06 a.m., a 54-year-old man walking his dog in the 3300 block of North Lake Shore Drive had his phone stolen at gunpoint, police said. In this attack, the suspects fled in a dark-colored Cadillac SUV. No injuries were reported.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.