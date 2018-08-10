Teen on a mission to bring fresh produce to picky eaters and those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — If you can’t get your kids to eat those peas or carrots, you may want to enlist the help of Chicago’s Very Own Namrita Narula.

The 17-year-old has found a way to introduce vegetables to the little ones while also helping those who are less fortunate.

Once a week, she helps preschoolers tend a garden at Highland Park Community Nursery School.

The garden is just part of Narula's bigger mission. In 2015, she founded “Seeds of Knowledge,” a nonprofit organization dedicated to nutrition education. The teen works to ensure everyone in her community has access to fresh fruits and vegetables. She also launched “Feed the meters, Feed your neighbors," a program that gives people the chance to donate or help buy produce for others.