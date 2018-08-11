89th Bud Billiken Parade steps off on South Side

CHICAGO — Hundreds of people are heading out to Bronzeville and Washington Park this morning, to watch the 89th Bud Billiken Parade make its way through Chicago’s South Side.

Since, 1929, the parade has been an end of summer, back-to-school tradition. The parade symbolizes pride, happiness and hope for the children of Chicago.

W-G-N’S Micah Materre, Joe Donlon, Muriel Clair, Courtney Gousman, Gaynor Hall and Dean Richards will join Bozo on the WGN-TV float. The parade steps off at 10 a.m.

The year’s parade grand marshalls are actor Deon Cole, from “Black-ish,” and rapper Vic Mensa. Former grand marshals include President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Chance the Rapper.

It’s the second largest parade in the country.