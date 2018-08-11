× This time, one run doesn’t get it done for the White Sox against the Indians

CHICAGO – A night earlier, one run was just plenty. In fact, it was actually pretty fun.

Daniel Palka’s walk-off winner against the Indians triggered a major celebrating as the White Sox snapped a three-game losing streak with the 1-0 win. Yet having such little offense did cost Carlos Rodon a win, and if they did so again, they probably wouldn’t have quite the same success against Cleveland.

Indeed that was the case, though White Sox pitching gave their hitters a decent effort.

James Shields allowed just three runs in seven innings of work – with all of the damage coming in the fifth and sixth innings. But the White Sox offense was once again stifled by Indians pitching, scoring just one run in a two-run loss on Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

On the night where the White Sox honored Jim Thome for his election into the Baseball Hall of Fame, the teams managed to send a trio of homers out of the park in his honor.

Yoan Moncada started it off by hitting his 15th homer of the year deep down the line in right to give the White Sox and early 1-0 lead. It gave a boost to the struggling Moncada, who got his first RBI since August 3rd. Unfortunately, it was the only offense the team would have after that.

Trevor Bauer shut the White Sox down outside of that pitch, striking out eight batters over 6 1/3 innings without a walk while giving up just one other hit outside of the Moncada homer.

James Shields was pitching as well until the fifth inning when the Indians got to him. when Greg Allen tied the game with a single, and then in the sixth homers by Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez, both to right field, gave Cleveland a 3-1 lead.

Bauer, Brad Hand, and Cody Allen made sure that held up the rest of the way as one run doesn’t work out so well this night at Guaranteed Rate Field.