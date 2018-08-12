7-Day Forecast: Warm temperatures continue, storms likely Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clear and quiet tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s inland, but near 80 lakeside.

Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives Tuesday night. Showers and storms then become likely Wednesday as highs only reach the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms linger into Thursday with partly sunny skies and an inland high near 80, but mid-70s at the lakefront.

Partly cloudy Friday with highs in the lower 80s inland and upper 70s lakeside. Mostly sunny Saturday with an isolated shower storm possible in the afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s at the lakefront and mid-80s inland. Partly cloudy Sunday with a few pop up shower and storms possible as highs return to the upper 70s to mid-80s.