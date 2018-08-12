Maya Akai talks Bears and NFL in her first Sports Feed appearance Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's always a pleasure to welcome a new guest onto Sports Feed, and on Sunday we got to do so again.

Maya Akai, the co-host of "Shawn and Maya in the Morning" appeared on the show for the first time to talk some football with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur on the program.

The trio discussed the Bears as they reach the midway point of their first preseason in the Matt Nagy era. Both of them also talked about the anthem demonstrations by players and the continued debate about them around the country.

Maya was on for two segments on Sunday with Andy and Josh, and you can watch those in the video above or below.