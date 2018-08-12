Family, tenants join police in search for missing suburban landlord

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —Despite the oppressive heat, family members, neighbors and tenants searched for a local landlord missing for more than a week Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood.

According to family, 76-year-old Vasudeva Kethireddy, known as Mr. Reddy in Englewood, was last seen inside a bank in West Englewood last weekend. He was on his way to collect rent from tenants and hasn't been seen since.

While his family has been searching in vain for their father for more than a week, they set out with dozens of helpers and Chicago police Sunday. Clad in green t-shirts, volunteers wore gloves to ensure they wouldn't compromise any evidence they might come across.

Kethireddy owned properties in Englewood for years. Tenants say he was a great landlord.

“Mr. Reddy is a good guy. He’s a good guy and he’s a family guy man. Y'all know he’d help anybody out man,” tenant George Parker said.

Last spring, Kethireddy was carjacked and sent to the hospital. While his family worried about him they say he always saw the good in others.

"He just thought you know that’s just one bad seed amongst a whole community of honest people. I think he just thought that was anomaly. For us of course we were always concerned for his safety," his son Shantan Kethireddy said.

Kethireddy’s car was located Tuesday but he was not inside. Volunteers searched open garages, overgrown lawns and abandoned cars Sunday.

There is now an $11,000 reward for anyone who provides information in the investigation.