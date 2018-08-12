Visitation for Stan Mikita to be held at United Center Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A public visitation will be held Sunday for Blackhawks legend Stan Mikita at the United Center.

The visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the United Center atrium.

In lieu of flowers, the Mikita family asks donations be made to one of four charities. They include the Illinois chapter of the Alzheimer's Association and the American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association.

Mikita died Tuesday Aug. 7 at the age of 78.

Mikita was with the Blackhawks for 22 years and is the franchise leader in points (1,467) and games played (1,394). A four-time Art Ross Trophy winner as the NHL's leading scorer, the forward was named the Hart Trophy winner for league MVP in the 1966-1967 along with the 1967-1968 seasons. In those same years, Mikita was also named the Lady Byng Trophy winner for sportsmanlike conduct.

After his retirement in 1980, the Blackhawks retired his No. 21 in October of that year, and then was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983. He served as an ambassador for the team starting in 2008.

In 2015, Mikita's family announced that he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, an illness that took away the memories of his prestigious playing career along with most of his life.