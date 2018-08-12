× Woman killed in possible drunk driving crash in Lawndale

CHICAGO – A woman was killed after a rollover crash that police are investigating as a possible DUI incident.

The crash happened around 2:40 pm. Sunday morning in Lawndale on the 3900 block of West 15th Street.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was the passenger in the car, and was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car is in custody for possible DUI.

Their identities have not been released and the investigation is ongoing.