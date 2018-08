Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Several people were injured after two cars crashed on Lake Shore Drive.

The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Lake Shore Drive near Foster.

Police say one car spun out and hit a pole, then a second car hit it and went into an embankment.

Four people were hurt. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Lake Shore Drive was closed for a short time while crews were on the scene, but it has since reopened.