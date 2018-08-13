Dave Eanet discusses David Bote’s heroics for the Cubs, Northwestern Football on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The night before, David Bote became a household name for Cubs fans after a memorable Sunday night to remember.

His walk-off Grand Slam erased a 3-0 deficit to the Nationals, instead giving the North Siders a 4-3 victory that left the Wrigley Field crowd in delirium. It's arguably the most exciting victory of the 2018 season from a player who spent the last six years in the minor leagues.

Dave Eanet of WGN Radio was back on Sports Feed to discuss that moment along with the start of Northwestern's 2018 football season with Josh Frydman.

You can watch his discussion on Bote and the Cubs in the video above, while the "Voice of the Wildcats" talks about Pat Fitzgerald's team in the video below.