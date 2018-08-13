Families support resolution to protect undocumented parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A City Council committee head testimony Monday in support of a resolution calling on Congress to pass legislation protecting undocumented parents from deportation.

The resolution sponsored by Alderman Robert Maldonado asks Congress to pass legislation providing visas to undocumented parents with children who are U.S. citizens or are DACA eligible. It would also be offered to parents with temporary protected status. The visa would allow those without criminal convictions and their children to stay and work in the U.S. It would be renewable every three years.

Testimony in support of the resolution was very emotional.

Families of undocumented immigrants stood side by side at City Hall telling stories about family members who have been deported or are about to be deported.

One man in his twenties told reporters about his father being taken by ICE agents as he went to buy coffee. He hasn’t seen him since.

Aldermen behind the resolution says it's about keeping these families together, pointing out there are more than 5 million children in the U.S. who are citizens but their parents are undocumented.