Lester Wiltfong talks Roquan Smith and the Bears on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - At last, there appears to be resolution when it comes to the Bears and their first round pick.

Multiple reports indicate that Roquan Smith has agreed to terms on a rookie contract with the team and could join them as they head to Denver for practices and a preseason game this week.

That's about the only issue the Bears had with personnel during their Bourbonnais portion of training camp, which has now come to an end as the season creeps a little closer.

