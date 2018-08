CHICAGO — A search is underway for a gunman after officers exchanged shots with at least one person on the city’s South Side.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired just after 1 a.m. Monday near 102nd and South Wentworth.

They spotted and chased a person, who turned and fired at them.

None of the shots hit anyone. The gunman fled the scene, but police continue to search the area.

