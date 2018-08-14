× After a rough start, Lucas Giolito pitches well to help the White Sox beat the Tigers

DETROIT – If you saw the first inning and starting thinking “here we go again,” no one would blame you. It’s been that kind of year for one of the White Sox young pitchers.

Lucas Giolito has struggled to find consistency and keep the opposing team off the scoreboard in 2018, sporting a 6.15 ERA in his second season with the White Sox. In his last start against the Yankees on August 8th, he surrendered seven earned runs in five innings in a defeat at Guaranteed Rate Field. It was the seventh time that Giolito allowed five or more earned runs in a start this season.

But on Tuesday night, he was able to flip the middle and the end of his 2018 script, even when the beginning followed it.

After allowing three earned runs in the first inning to cough up a three-run lead his offense got him in the first inning, Giolito settled down to shutout the Tigers over the next five innings at Comerica Park. His offense and bullpen picked him up after that as the White Sox beat Detroit 6-3 at Comerica Park Tuesday night.

Giolito walked just one batter and struck out seven for the game to pick up his first win since July 23rd and bring his record up to 7-8. It also snapped a three-game losing streak for the White Sox who’ll wrap up their series in Detroit tomorrow afternoon at 12:10 PM.

The White Sox spotted their starter a 3-0 lead on an RBI single by Daniel Palka and a bit of an unusual sacrafice fly by Kevan Smith. He hit the ball to center field to allow Jose Abreu to score and the throw from centerfielder Victor Reyes went to second base. That caught Palka in a rundown and as the Tigers tried to get him out, Matt Davidson went from third to home to score a second run.

Yet is was all erased in the bottom half when Giolito had his struggles. Victor Martinez had a two-run double and Jim Adduci an RBI single with two out to get the game to even. After that, Detroit’s offense got nothing off the pitcher, managing just four hits and no runs the rest of the way.

Meanwhile the White Sox got the lead in the next inning when Ryan LaMarre hit the first homer of his MLB career, which came after spending parts of four seasons in the league. Jose Abreu delivered the other two runs in the fifth with a double, and then the White Sox relied on their pitching to bring them home.

Three relievers shutdown the Tigers in the final three innings, with Xavier Cedeno picking up the save in the ninth when he got Nick Castellanos, who had five RBI on Monday night, to strike out to end the game.

It’s one that looked like the same own story for Giolito at the start but saw a different narrative by the time is was said and done.