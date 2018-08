Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANKAKEE, Ill. - If you are looking for a job, you'll probably find a lot of help wanted signs in Kankakee.

A new study found Kankakee is adding more jobs, per capita, than any other city in Illinois.

While the unemployment rate in Kankakee was higher than the state's average, between 2013 and 2018, the city has added more than 55,000 jobs.

Most of the jobs were in professional and business services.