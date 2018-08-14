× Missing Mount Greenwood teen found dead was strangled

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman from Mount Greenwood was strangled and her death has been ruled a homicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday.

Karalynn Ashley McNicholas was found dead on May 11 outside of a home in the 6000 block of South Maplewood Avenue. Her family had reported her missing after the friend she was supposed to meet with said she never showed up.

The teen’s purse and cell phone were missing, as well as her car, a 2014 silver Kia Sorento with the license plate AC54906.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case.