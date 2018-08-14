Man’s burning body found in West Chicago, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. -- Officials are investigating after the body of a man was found burning in the western suburbs on Tuesday.

West Chicago police said the body was found in a field in the 1300 block of Joliet Street around noon. The chief of police said fire fighters noticed some smoke while they were doing their training around noon. They went to investigate and that's when they found the body smoldering.

The chief said it appeared the body had only been there for a short amount of time. He said the area they were searching was an old farm. The homes in the area had just recently been boarded up and the owners of the land had sold it to developers.

Police said they don't believe there is a threat to the public.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday morning. The autopsy is also scheduled for Wednesday.