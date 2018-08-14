Omarosa: Trump has done nothing to combat violence in Chicago

CHICAGO — Former presidential aide Omarosa Manigault Newman says President Donald Trump has not done anything to reduce violence in Chicago.

During an interview on MSNBC, she said White House officials “were talking about early on doing something to help combat the violence in Chicago.”

According to The Chicago Sun-Times, she said the president at times has shown interest in helping to fix the problem, but ends up contradicting himself and criticizing the way violence is being handled in Chicago.

“And at one moment, he’s tweeting that he wants to do something about Chicago, and then the next minute he’s complaining about the Democratic mayor of Chicago and saying just let the people die there,” she said.

She added that the president “has done nothing” to help combat the battles.

Omarosa also said that she does not believe Trump is the same person she knew in 2013, saying he now has ‘some serious mental impairments.’

The White House did not comment about this.

But Trump has been defending himself on Twitter from her other criticisms.

Omarosa has been promoting her new memoir, which comes out Tuesday.