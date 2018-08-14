Sports Feed previews the National Pro Fastpitch Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Rosemont will once again play host to some of the best fastpitch softball in the world

This week features the National Pro Fastpitch's Championship Series as the host Chicago Bandits host the USSSA Pride in the best-of-five series for the league title. It's a chance for the league to show off their best to an audience locally, nationally, and worldwide.

Before the event begins, Sports Feed had NPF commissioner Cheri Kempf and Bandits player Courtney Gano in studio to talk about the event with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. They also took a segment to show off some of their skills in a quick softball lesson for the hosts

