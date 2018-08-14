Suspect in custody after man found fatally shot inside home in Northfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHFIELD, Ill. -- Police have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting another man in a domestic dispute at a home in Northfield.

Police said a man was found fatally shot inside a home on the 200 block of Latrobe Avenue in Northfield around 8 p.m. Monday.

The man has been identified by the medical examiner as 71-year-old Stephen Shapiro.

The shooting led police to Winnetka where a male murder suspect barricaded himself inside a building near Tower and Green Bay Rd.

The standoff lasted for hours as police and SWAT teams attempted to capture the suspect.

Around 11 p.m., a middle-aged man wearing glasses, black shorts and black shirt was escorted out of the building in handcuffs by SWAT team members.

The scene is now secure in the area of Tower and Green Bay Road. The police have one suspect in custody. — Winnetka Police (@WinnetkaPolice) August 14, 2018

Investigators have not released any names at this time.

According to Northfield police, the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force are involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.