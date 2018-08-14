Tom Fornelli looks ahead to the 2018 College Football Season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He'll be paying close attention to the play of the Illini and the Wildcats while also keeping an eye on the big stories in all of College Football as well.

It's going to be a busy few months for Tom Fornelli as he continues to report on the happenings in the sport for CBS Sports, and on Tuesday he gave Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman an idea of what might be to come.

The writer appeared on Sports Feed to preview Illinois, Northwestern and Notre Dame while also touching on some of the big storylines in College Football as the season approaches. That includes the controversies surrounding two Big Ten coaches - Urban Meyer and DJ Durkin.

You can wathc Tom's segments from Tuesday's show in the video above or below.