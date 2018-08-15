Woman killed, 80-year-old injured after bullets fired into homes in separate shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two women were shot in separate incidents overnight after bullets were fired into their homes in two different Chicago neighborhoods.

In one incident, an 80-year-old woman was sleeping in her bedroom on the second floor of her home near 118th and Eggleston in the city's Pullman neighborhood. Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, bullets were fired from outside of her home, and the woman was struck in the head.

She was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and is in stable condition. Her family says she is up and talking.

In a second incident, a 44-year-old woman was shot and killed while sitting on the couch inside her home around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday near 64th and Hermitage in West Englewood.

Police said the woman was shot in the stomach as bullets fired through her front door. She was later pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital.

No one is in custody for either of these shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.