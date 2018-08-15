Deadly shooting at Harvey convenience store linked to police chase in downtown Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, Ill. -- A police chase through downtown Chicago has been linked to a deadly shooting at a convenience store in Harvey, Illinois State Police confirm.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday outside the Express Drive Thru Food Mart at 146th and Halsted.

According to an employee of the store, two young men were arguing which then led to gunfire. The employee said he heard between 10 and 12 gunshots.

Two men were killed and several other people were injured in the shooting.

Relatives have identified one of the men killed as 19-year-old Brian Harris. According to family members, he was the brother of 11-year-old Ryan Harris, the girl found raped and murdered in Englewood in 1998.

Early Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police were involved in a high-speed chase with a black Grand Cherokee linked to the shooting. After a pursuit on the Kennedy Expressway and through downtown Chicago, police lost sight of the vehicle.

ALERT: Be on the look out for a BLACK GRAND CHEROKEE last seen downtown near State/Randolph around 6:30 a.m.and wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Harvey. Reports that people inside are armed. @WGNMorningNews — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) August 15, 2018

The black Grand Cherokee was last seen downtown near State and Randolph. Anyone with information is urged to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.