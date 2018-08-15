Family files civil suit against Chicago police in botched raid on Southwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A family has filed a civil rights complaint against the city, alleging Chicago police raided the wrong home and traumatized their children.

Hester and Gilbert Mendez say officers bashed through their apartment door on the city's Southwest Side last November.

The complaint says officers pointed guns at the family, while their two frightened children begged the officers not to hurt their father.

According to the family, officers kept Gilbert Mendez in handcuffs and searched the apartment 30 minutes after realizing they had the wrong address, then left without offering an apology.

The family's attorney, Al Hofeld Jr., says the case points to a "systematic defect in Chicago policing."

Hofeld says changes in police interactions with children should be part of the planned reforms included in the draft consent decree.