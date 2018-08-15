FeedonThis: What would Jarrett and Josh say to Roquan, Eloy, and Jose?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - While they get a chance to interview some of Chicago's biggest athletes, it's rare they get the chance to offer some advice.

Well "Whatcha Say" allows Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman to do just that on Sports Feed.

It gave the hosts the shot to give their advice to Bears rookie linebacker Roquan Smith, Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana, and White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez as each have their own situations late this summer.

Jarrett gave out some more advice to the audience in Social Fodder while also showing off his dance moves, inspired by a video from a Steelers receiver.

Meanwhile the Bears are in Colorado working out with the Broncos this week, and two of their young stars have a lot of the focus of their opponents and the crowd.

Meanwhile the Cubs split the first of three remaining series with the second place Brewers at Wrigley Field this week.

