Rodon’s effort, homers by Abreu and Davidson give the White Sox a series win in Detroit

DETROIT – While many teams have found a lot of success against the White Sox this season, few have done so as well as their northern AL Central rivals.

Before their series this week, they’d lost 9 of 10 games against the Tigers, with just a 1-5 record in games played in Detroit. Similar doom seemed on the way for Rick Renteria’s team when Detroit crushed their way to a 9-5 win on Monday.

But the White Sox shook things up a little bit against their division rivals in the final two games of the series and walked away with a series victory.

After a win on Tuesday night, the White Sox followed it up with a 6-5 victory Wednesday afternoon. It was one in which Carlos Rodon put in a yeoman’s effort on the mound and the team had enough power late to beat the Tigers for just the third time this season.

Matt Davison and Jose Abreu hit two-run homers in back-to-back innings for the White Sox – pushing the team to the lead with the long balls in the fourth and fifth inning, respectively. That gave the White Sox a 6-3 lead and Rodon continued his strong performance for the next four innings.

The runs came after a difficult three-run third inning for the starter, but he wouldn’t allow another run until he left after the eighth inning. The 105-pitch performance featured six strikeouts compared to just one walk as the pitcher improved his record to 4-3 on the season.

It almost didn’t happen in the 9th as the Tigers got two runners on against Jeanmar Gomez, then drove in a pair of Luis Avilan. But he was able to finish it off for his second save of the season.