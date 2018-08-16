Body cam footage released in fatal Chicago police shooting of Harith Augustus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Thursday released body camera and surveillance footage of the fatal July 14 police shooting of an armed man in South Shore.

Harith Augustus was shot dead about 5:30 p.m. July 14 in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when officers stopped him because he appeared to be armed, according to authorities. Police said he broke free from officers and appeared to be reaching for a gun when one officer opened fire.

In an unprecedented move, police released edited body camera footage the following day. The footage revealed a gun on Augustus' waistband. He had a valid license to own a gun, but not to carry one in public. The footage had no audio.

The shooting sparked outrage and violent protests in the city. Several officers were injured, and at least four protesters were arrested.

Activist William Calloway soon filed a lawsuit demanding the Chicago Police Department release all videos and audio related to the shooting. It was Calloway who successfully sued for the release of dashboard camera footage in the Laquan McDonald shooting. The officer who fatally shot McDonald 16 times in 2014 is now facing trial for murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery.

A Cook County judge on Thursday said authorities were required to release video by 5 p.m.

The videos were posted online Thursday afternoon. WARNING: Footage may be disturbing to some viewers. Watch here at your own discretion.