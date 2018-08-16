Judge: Don’t call Laquan McDonald a victim

CHICAGO — The judge in Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke’s murder trial doesn’t want certain words used in court.

He ordered prosecutors not to refer to Laquan McDonald as a victim. Lawyers are also not allowed to use the term “code of silence” about Chicago police.

Dashcam video of the McDonald shooting in 2014 may be played, but the judge says, if Van Dyke’s actions are ruled justifiable, it would mean McDonald wasn’t a victim.

McDonald’s mother must appear at a court hearing Thursday, and face questioning about her son’s violent past or be barred from the trial.

Opening arguments could begin next month.