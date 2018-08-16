Mother and 5-year-old daughter missing from Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a missing mother and her young daughter from Chicago’s West Side.

Renika Robertson, 28, and 5-year-old Reniya Williams were last seen Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Flournoy Street in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Renika was last seen wearing a yellow dress (pictured in the photo) and pink shoes. She is black with brown eyes, black hair, and about 5 feet 2 inches and 165 pounds.

Reniya was last seen wearing a red shirt and beige pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.