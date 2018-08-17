3-year-old boy among 7 wounded in Englewood shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old boy was among seven people wounded in a single shooting in Englewood on Friday night.

The attack happened about 8 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of West 65th Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 3-year-old boy was shot in his left shin and taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where his condition had stabilized, police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in his torso and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition had stabilized.

Three people were taken to St. Bernard Hospital: a 30-year-old man shot in his left leg, a 29-year-old man shot in his left calf, and a 26-year-old man shot in his left hand and left leg.

A 30-year-old man was shot in his lower back and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

A 38-year-old woman was grazed in her left arm and treated on the scene, police said.

The woman was in a backyard when shooting broke out, according to police. The other six victims were on the sidewalk.

No arrests have been made.