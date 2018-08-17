Late Indiana lawmaker’s husband charged in attorney’s slaying

CROWN POINT, Ind. — The husband of a late legislator is charged with murder in the shooting death of a northwestern Indiana attorney.

William Landske, the widower of late Republican state Sen. Sue Landske of Cedar Lake, was charged Friday in the slaying of 64-year-old T. Edward Page of Hobart.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports court documents state the 83-year-old Landske told police he shot Page at the attorney’s home Wednesday because he was upset over tax work that had gone unfinished. Landske was arrested at the scene.

Landske and two of his daughters had gone to Page’s home to retrieve tax documents that Sue Landske had given to Page before her death in 2015 from lung cancer.

Court records do not list a defense attorney for Landske.