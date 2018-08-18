× Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky earns some praise from the Broncos this week

DENVER – From now until his time with the Bears comes to an end – whether in a few years or a decade – the man under center at the moment for the team will always be the focal point of conversation.

That was the case this week when Mitchell Trubisky and the rest of the team headed to Denver for an extended week of work with the Broncos and then a preseason game on Saturday night at Sports Authority Field.

Naturally a quarterback is going to be the topic of conversation for any opposing team, but it was especially so considering the hierarchy of the Broncos’ front office. One of the best mobile quarterbacks to ever play the game, John Elway, is the Executive Vice President of the team, and had a front seat to watch Trubisky this week during practice at the team’s facility in Dove Valley.

“I liked Mitch coming out,” said Elway of Trubisky, referring to his research before the 2017 NFL Draft. “I’m sure that he, in his second camp, and things are a little more clear in the second camp, having a good feel for having played as much as he played last year and going through his first year.

“So I think that Mitch has got a lot of talent and he’s got a chance to have a successful career and they continue to make strides.”

Trubisky has endured a busy offseason of mental work as well as physical, having to adjust to a new offense run by Matt Nagy. It’s a transition that Elway got to see over the past week, and he thinks the Bears’ signal caller has every chance to make it work.

“They’re putting in a new offensive system that he’s got to get used to too but physically he’s got all the tools,” said Elway, but he wasn’t the only member of the Broncos praising Trubisky.

Six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller was quick to praise the quarterback for his many abilities on the field along with his role and signficant role for the Bears in their new era.

“Mitch is a great quarterback. I think with the offensive scheme and the players that he has around him. He was great last year was great in college as well. He’s their franchise quarterback,” said Miller. “You’ve got to not let him scramble, not let him complete passes. It’s the same game plan every week.

“Mitch is fast and he can run. He can do a little bit of everything, so you’ve got to be prepared for everything.”

Trubisky would say the same as he gets ready for his second preseason game with the new offense. The chance to run it during practice against another team certainly provided a different challenge for the quarterback to test his ability to execute the scheme.

“It was great for me to see different looks, just go up there and try to operate quick at the line of scrimmage and getting out of the huddle,” said Trubisky of facing the Broncos. “I think our offense took a step forward these past two days.”

A few people on the other sideline think he’ll take a few more this season and beyond.