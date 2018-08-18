Rhymefest skydives with Golden Knights at Chicago Air & Water Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago hip hop artist Che Smith, better known as Rhymefest, glided from the sky high above North Avenue Beach on Saturday, landing perfectly in the sand as part of a tandem jump with the U.S. Army Golden Knights to kick off the 60th annual Chicago Air & Water Show.

He said the experience was a whole new form of living and that he wanted to use the jump as a way to inspire Chicago's children and young adults.

Rhymefest brought his whole family to watch the jump — including his grandmother, who is the widow of a Vietnam War veteran.

WGN's Andrea Darlas has more.