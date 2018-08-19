7-Day Forecast: Showers Monday, mostly sunny and warm after

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ll stay dry Sunday night as clouds increase and lows fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with spotty showers possible in the morning. Showers become likely in the afternoon and thunderstorms are possible as well as highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Showers continue Monday night with heavy rain possible into early Tuesday morning. Scattered showers become sparser as clouds decrease Tuesday afternoon. Breezy north, northwest winds help keep highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Mostly sunny skies return as we dry out Wednesday when highs return to the mid to upper 70s. Sunny Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Partly cloudy Friday with a slight chance for a shower or storm when highs again reach the upper 70s to near 80.

Partly sunny Saturday with a continued slight chance for rain. Warmer in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s. Continued warm up Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a slight chance for a shower or storm under partly cloudy skies.