Donations help students get back to school, one backpack at a time

CHICAGO — Volunteers at Faraday Elementary in East Garfield Park filled 350 backpacks with markers, calculators and other supplies for CPS students Sunday, working to ease the hardships many families face as kids head back to school and to continue a mission of community service.

For three years now, the non-profit group, "Who is Hussain" has purchased the supplies for families, in part to help solve some of the many social issues facing Chicago, according to Wali Rizvi.

"It should be a happy time, a fun time for parents and for school," Rizvi said.

"Kids are going to show up for the first day of school and it’s so important that they have the materials and resources, and so many times the parents do not have it," said. Dr Tawana Williams, principal at Faraday Elementary. "We do not want that to be a deterrent for them not coming to school."

The hope is that this year’s 350 backpacks going to three CPS schools will grow to 700 next year as the word spreads and the need for outreach continues.

"Our organization believes that education and helping education in whatever way," Rizvi said. "Hopefully we can do bigger and bigger over the years."