Michael Kopech will make his White Sox debut Tuesday night against the Twins

CHICAGO – The burning question for White Sox fans down the stretch of the 2018 season has concerned two of the players who are not even on the major league roster.

When will Eloy Jimenez and Michael Kopech finally going to make their debut with team?

After a few months of debate, fans at least got the answer on one of them.

During the White Sox game against the Royals on Sunday, the team announced on Twitter that Kopech will make his major league debut against the Twins on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. That game starts at 7:10 PM and will be televised on WGN-TV.

Kopech is enjoying perhaps his best stretch of baseball for the White Sox, going 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA in his last ten games with Triple-A Charlotte, striking out 82 batters compared to just 14 walks. He hasn’t lost a start since July 5th, and in those seven games since he’s allowed just nine runs and four walks while striking out 59 batters.

He’s 7-7 for the entire season with Charlotte, sporting a 3.70 ERA.