The Bigs return to Sports Feed on Sunday

CHICAGO - Their footprint on the Windy City grows between each appearance on Sports Feed, finding ways to get their content into a number of different platforms around Chicago.

That's continued since the last appearance by The Bigs on the show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, and it was great to have them in again.

Eugene McIntosh and Terrence Tomlin were back on the show to discuss a number of topics on a busy day in Chicago sports. They discussed another Yu Darvish setback, Michael Kopech's call-up, and the Bears third preseason game Saturday against the Broncos.

You can watch the guy's discussion with Jarrett and Josh in the video above or below.