After a famous first pitch, Sister Mary Jo Sobieck get a bobblehead

CHICAGO – She was only in the spotlight for about a minute on Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, but her performance has made her one of the stars of sports social media.

Mercy, Sister Mary Jo! pic.twitter.com/oM9jBDT5N7 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 19, 2018

Sister Mary Jo Sobicek of Marian Catholic threw a solid curveball from the mound before the White Sox game with the Royals on Saturday evening. It earned her a loud ovation from the crowd and praise from thousands after the play found its way to social media.

Many even started comparing her to Loyola men’s basketball team chaplain Sister Jean, who rose to fame during the Ramblers’ run to the Final Four. Now they’ll share something in common.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced that they’re releasing a figurine in honor of Sister Jo to remember the first pitch. It features the exact same wardrobe she wore for the now famous first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The organization is taking orders for the bobblehead already, selling them for $25, and they’ll be shipped in December.

So add another accomplishment for Sister Jo after she rose to fame thanks to one pitch from the mound on the South Side.