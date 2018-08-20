Chicago Police Dept. responds to weekend of gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson addressed weekend gun violence at Chicago Police Headquarters Monday morning.

Six people were fatally shot over the weekend, including four teenagers; 52 other people were injured.

Superintendent Johnson said 29 people were arrested on gun charges and 83 guns were seized.

Twenty-six of the people involved in the shootings are already known to the Chicago Police Department.

Charges are pending against three people from shooting incidents over the weekend, including the case of two teen boys who were found shot to death in a field in the Golden Gate neighborhood.

Six-hundred additional officers were deployed to areas with the most violence. They people who were holding large gatherings without a permit. Sixty-eight of those gatherings were shutdown.

Many incidents this month have been mass shootings where the shooters targeted large groups.