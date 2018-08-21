2 men charged with being agents for Iran, monitoring Americans and a Chicago Jewish center

WASHINGTON — Two men are charged with being spies for Iran in a case that has a Chicago connection.

Ahmadreza Mohammadi Doostdar and Majid Ghorbani were arrested earlier this month. Ghorbani will be in court Tuesday morning.

Both men were indicted of acting as Iranian agents without notifying the U.S. Attorney General.

The indictment says they monitored Israeli and Jewish facilities in the U.S., including the Rohr Chabad House, a branch of Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois that serves students at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The men are also accused of gathering information on members of an Iranian opposition group.

Doostdar is a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen and Ghorbani is an Iranian citizen who lives in California.

“Doostdar and Ghorbani are alleged to have acted on behalf of Iran, including by conducting surveillance of political opponents and engaging in other activities that could put Americans at risk,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said in a statement.

“This alleged activity demonstrates a continued interest in targeting the United States, as well as potential opposition groups located in the United States,” said Michael McGarrity, acting executive assistant director of the FBI’s national security branch.

Criminal Complaint against Ahmadreza Mohammadi Doostdar:

Criminal Complaint against Majid Ghorbani: