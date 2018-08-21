Storms, heavy rain lead to flooding across Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Monday’s storms and heavy rain created problems in the Chicago area.

Downers Grove residents are dealing with flooding in their homes. One family’s basement was ruined after three feet of water crept in from the sewer system in the Kensington Place subdivision.

In Plainfield, the pounding rain caused intersections and parking lots to be taken over by water. Power crews also had to tend to downed power lines.

Things got so bad in Homewood that Walt’s Grocery Store shoppers had to find their groceries in flooded aisles. The store took on water Monday, but some of the shoppers just carried on with their carts. Customers also had a hard time getting to their cars because the parking lot was flooded.

At Wrigley Field, thousands of anxious Pearl Jam fans had to wait it out — and even taken shelter at one point — as storms moved in. Staff made fans clear the field due to lighting. The concert started about 90 minutes behind schedule.