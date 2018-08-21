× Bears tight ends, especially Trey Burton, find quick success in Matt Nagy’s offense

LAKE FOREST – There is always the line between potential and production. It’s one that Bears’ fans have been hanging around since the beginning of the free agent period.

Players were coming into the fold that seemed the perfect fit for Matt Nagy’s more aggressive, multi-faceted offense. Past production gave hope that they could translate their potential into production wearing the Bears’ uniform. But a number of errors in previous years, whether going back a decade or 2017, had reserving their optimism.

At least Trey Burton, so far and still so early, is showing that he can live up to the promise he brought with him from Philadelphia.

During a quarter-and-a-half of work, Mitchell Trubisky showed a building on field rapport with his new tight end, connecting on four passes and the quarterback’s only touchdown throw of the game against Denver Saturday night.

“The more we play in the games, the more the chemistry with grow,” said Burton. “It’s tough when you’re only playing a series. The more we play, the better we’ll be.”

So far he looks a quick study in the offense and with Trubisky, having receptions on four of the five targets toward him against the Broncos. Early in the second quarter, the pair connection on their first touchdown of the preseason from seven yards out.

“It was good. I was happy for Trey, I was happy for Mitch. A lot of hard work here,” said head coach Matt Nagy of the connection. “You can see know they are starting to click and that’s a big time positive for this offense. It’s good for these guys to have that connection and you have that trust level build up.”

Should the Bears offense work as it’s supposed to, the expectation would be that Burton-Trubisky connection would work as it did on Saturday. The first completion was a screen over the middle with the second coming down the middle of the field, then the third and an out route towards the sidelines.

The touchdown, which came early in the second quarter, was the pair’s best work of the evening. With the rest of the offense going to the left, Trubisky ran the misdirection perfectly with Burton following along, and the tight end was left open for the easy seven-yard score.

“That’s why he calls it. We definitely had a good idea that it would probably work,” said Burton – and he was right.

Even when Burton left the tight ends found luck with backup quarterback Chase Daniel. Ben Braunecker caught the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter, with Daniel Brown also picking up a reception as well.

Add in Burton’s efforts, and there is early evidence that the group can live up to their hype in 2018.

“Yes, we have a lot of great tight ends,” said Trubisky. “They’re a smart group, so you can really plug them in at any time and they’ll do exactly what you need to do. We’ve got a lot of athleticism at the tight position and they get open and know the offense well, so that’s what you want from that group.”

Especially Burton, who so far is everything the Bears might have hoped when they signed him in March.