Calumet City schools closed due to mold, officials say

CALUMET CITY, Ill. -- School district officials in Calumet City closed all three of its schools, on what was supposed to be the students' first day back, due to mold.

District officials said mold was detected at Wentworth Junior High, promoting additional testing at Woodrow Wilson Elementary and Wentworth Intermediate schools, which checked out fine.

The superintendent of Calumet City School District No. 155, Dr. Troy Paraday, issued the following statement:

The health and safety of all our students and staff is our highest priority. In that regard, it was brought to the District’s attention that mold may have been detected in the Wentworth Junior High Building. Once the concern became known, the District took immediate steps to assess the concern and this phase is ongoing. We take this matter very seriously and are committed to taking action to remediate the concern to preserve the highest standard for our learning environments. As an abundance of caution, all of the District’s buildings were closed to students today. Tomorrow, Wednesday, August 22, 2018, Woodrow Wilson Elementary and Wentworth Intermediate buildings will reopen for school. The Wentworth Junior High will remain closed. The District will release further information as it becomes available.

Exposure to mold can cause nasal stuffiness, eye irritation or wheezing and those with allergies to mold it can cause more severe reactions.

WGN attempted to learn more from district officials on a possible cause but calls were not immediately returned.

Elementary and intermediate students will return to school on Wednesday. Wentworth Junior High will remained closed until further notice.