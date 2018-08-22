CPS to approve new volunteer policy in response to recent sex abuse scandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago's Board of Education is expected to approve strict new guidelines today for volunteers and electronic communication between staff and students.

The new policy is in response to recent allegations of sexual abuse in CPS.

It updates previous guidelines which were passed more than four years ago.

If approved the board will require volunteers to be properly vetted yearly, including criminal background checks and reviews of the Illinois and national sex offender registries.

CPS previously said it will spend up to $2 million to re-do background checks for 45,000 district employees and another 10,000 volunteers and vendors.

Teachers, administrators, coaches and adult volunteers will also be forbidden from using personal social media, text and email accounts to communicate with students on personal devices.

Students face similar bans on using personal accounts to contact school personnel.

They must use CPS issued accounts for any communication.